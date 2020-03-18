Datacoin Price Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 127.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,015.03 and $15.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004108 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001147 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000524 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00038325 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

