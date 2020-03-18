Datum (DAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $535,446.25

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. Datum has a market capitalization of $535,446.25 and approximately $20,143.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

