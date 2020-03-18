DATx Hits 1-Day Volume of $376,796.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, DATx has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $204,961.20 and approximately $376,796.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02225823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00194427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035574 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, FCoin, HADAX, Rfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

