Davinci Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Davinci Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and HADAX. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $274,003.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007109 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Davinci Coin Token Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,656,858,620 tokens. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision.

Davinci Coin Token Trading

Davinci Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.