DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,529 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.92% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S worth $48,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $537.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBVT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.