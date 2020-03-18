DECENT (DCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $827.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, Upbit and ChaoEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $603,872.74 and $827.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, Upbit, LBank, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

