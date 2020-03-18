DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. DecentBet has a total market cap of $200,748.13 and approximately $171.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.02251852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00194888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

