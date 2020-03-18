Decentralized Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $94,199.99 and approximately $8,916.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

