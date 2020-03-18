DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,679.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $63,679.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02225823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00194427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035574 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

