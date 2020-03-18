DEEX Hits One Day Volume of $2,080.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $678,286.52 and approximately $2,080.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008954 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

