Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,489 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of Delek US worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Delek US by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 549,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,188. The company has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Delek US’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.