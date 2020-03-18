Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Delphy has a total market cap of $521,287.40 and approximately $87.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

