Dent (DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $317,837.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, WazirX and Allbit. Dent has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $317,837.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Allbit, CoinBene, OKEx, WazirX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, FCoin, IDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.