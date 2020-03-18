Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on DERM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Dermira alerts:

In other Dermira news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald purchased 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Dermira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dermira by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dermira by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dermira by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DERM opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Dermira has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.