Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.28

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $2.68 million and $404,070.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00005315 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,560,018 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

