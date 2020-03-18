Desire (DSR) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market capitalization of $7,599.76 and $3,855.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.02196696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.03420586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00646974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00688214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00085440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00549977 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018479 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

