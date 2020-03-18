Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.26 ($41.00).

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €1.87 ($2.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €19.11 ($22.22). The stock had a trading volume of 9,351,971 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.52. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

