Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 901.79 ($11.86).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 720.20 ($9.47) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 795.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.84.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

