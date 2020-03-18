Deutsche Bank Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $39.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APO. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

NYSE:APO opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.1% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,411,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $240,000. LGT Capital Partners purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $5,617,000. DNB Asset Management raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,812 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,560,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after buying an additional 437,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

