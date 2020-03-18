Deutsche Bank Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $34.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

