Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.60 Price Target at HSBC

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.60 ($11.16) target price by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHA. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

Shares of LHA traded down €0.68 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.26 ($9.60). 10,493,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

