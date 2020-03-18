DeVault (DVT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $770.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, DeVault has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $66,046.45 and $770.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 221,024,534 coins and its circulating supply is 189,204,984 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

