DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.