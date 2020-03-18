Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Microwave Filter (NYSE:MFCO) Head to Head Comparison

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Microwave Filter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.56 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 198.32% 1.41% Microwave Filter 3.48% 11.19% 7.62%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Microwave Filter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.44%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Microwave Filter on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

