Diamond Platform Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $5,115.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00097318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.62 or 0.04086634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039397 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018526 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

