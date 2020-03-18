Diamond Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $460,985.66 and approximately $176.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,442,269 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

