Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00067278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.03912238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018710 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

