DigitalBits Market Capitalization Hits $2.26 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 62.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $44,386.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00920648 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.