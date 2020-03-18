Digitex Futures Market Cap Hits $20.59 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and $778,872.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

