DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Capitalization Tops $248,236.35

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $248,236.35 and approximately $22.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.02231378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

