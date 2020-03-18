Dimecoin (DIME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $593,935.08 and $71.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017443 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003828 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004214 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

