Dimension Chain Price Tops $0.20 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003779 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $49.19 million and $849,995.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

