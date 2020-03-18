DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -15.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 5.80

DIRTT Environmental’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.20% -93.27% -5.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2261 10058 17646 948 2.56

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.49%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 48.02%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its competitors.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.