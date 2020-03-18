Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,886 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,161. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

