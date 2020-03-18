DMarket Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

