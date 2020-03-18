Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Dmc Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dmc Global has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dmc Global to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 7,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,342. The company has a market cap of $321.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

