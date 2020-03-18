Dock Price Tops $0.0029 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Dock has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Gate.io. Dock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $367,827.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.02225658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00194398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035378 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,109,027 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Fatbtc, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

