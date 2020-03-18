DogeCash Hits Market Cap of $13,764.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $13,764.00 and $35.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00344277 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

