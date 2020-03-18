Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BtcTrade.im, LiteBit.eu and Tux Exchange. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $195.69 million and $100.07 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00646003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000263 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,764,862,866 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, CoinFalcon, Bitsane, Exrates, Bit-Z, QBTC, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Novaexchange, C-Patex, Upbit, Mercatox, BiteBTC, Instant Bitex, FreiExchange, BCEX, CoinEx, Coinbe, Robinhood, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, cfinex, Tidex, Bittylicious, Bits Blockchain, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, Livecoin, Graviex, Bleutrade, Indodax, CoinExchange, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, Fatbtc, Ovis, Cryptopia, Kraken, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Cryptohub, Tripe Dice Exchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

