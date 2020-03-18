Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 50,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded down $6.92 on Wednesday, hitting $147.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.55. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

