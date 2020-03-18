Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Dollar General stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

