Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,354. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

