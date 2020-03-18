Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by Longbow Research to “Buy”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $298.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.