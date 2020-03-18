Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DORM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DORM stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

