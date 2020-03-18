Dorsey Asset Management LLC Buys 40,866 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com comprises 13.3% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Wix.Com worth $67,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,320,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,226,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 33,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $128.46. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

