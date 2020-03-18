Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) Insider Acquires £19,976 in Stock

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) insider Boris Huard bought 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,976 ($26,277.30).

DOTD stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Dotdigital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.87 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 116 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $217.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOTD. FinnCap raised their price target on Dotdigital Group from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

