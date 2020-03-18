Doug S. Aron Purchases 25,000 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CFO Doug S. Aron bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

NYSE AROC traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 2,112,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,917. The company has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $21,232,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,456 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.