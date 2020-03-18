DOWCOIN Hits One Day Volume of $1,130.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $133,851.82 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00041160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00367742 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00001084 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002900 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

