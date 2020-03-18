Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits Market Cap of $11.21 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $13,062.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

