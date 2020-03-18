Dragon Option (DRAGON) Hits Market Cap of $3,890.55

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $3,890.55 and approximately $812.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,929,309 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

